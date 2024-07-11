BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.30

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 202309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
