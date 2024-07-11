BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,853,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,181,346,000 after acquiring an additional 749,654 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 77,524.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,211,390,000 after acquiring an additional 641,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,831,000 after acquiring an additional 414,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $915.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.67.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded up $9.72 on Wednesday, hitting $812.00. 517,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,926. The company has a 50 day moving average of $783.46 and a 200-day moving average of $792.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

