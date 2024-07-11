Bitcoin Diamond Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21,547.63 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $21,547.63 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00082026 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00023216 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010580 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

