Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Short Interest Up 305.7% in June

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 305.7% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTMWW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 57,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Bitcoin Depot has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

