BioRem (CVE:BRM) Shares Down 1.9%

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.02. 16,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 28,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

BioRem Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.64. The company has a market cap of C$31.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48.

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. BioRem had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of C$5.92 million for the quarter.

About BioRem

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

