BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Up 53,900.0% in June

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 53,900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

BOPCF stock remained flat at $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday. BioPharma Credit has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

