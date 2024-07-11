BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Up 53,900.0% in June

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 53,900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
BOPCF stock remained flat at $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday. BioPharma Credit has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
