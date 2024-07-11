BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Position Raised by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $16,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of BLFS traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.97. 623,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $966.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,845 shares of company stock worth $510,734. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.