BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.49

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 91050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

BeWhere Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$41.00 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

