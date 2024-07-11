Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Stock analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,694 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

