Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Up 11.1%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 152,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,359,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 958.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

