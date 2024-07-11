Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,760,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 2,766,857 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $7.32.

BHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

Bausch Health Companies last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

