Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading 1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) rose 1% on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $27.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. Barrick Gold traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $17.95. Approximately 8,029,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 21,546,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

