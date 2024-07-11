Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABX. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Transactions at Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

In other news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABX opened at C$24.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.34. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$26.05. The firm has a market cap of C$42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.4494519 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

