Barclays Cuts Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $72.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alarm.com
Alarm.com Stock Performance
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. Analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 42.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alarm.com
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 4 Must-Have Healthcare Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Must-Watch Financial Stocks as Sector Approaches Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.