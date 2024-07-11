Barclays Cuts Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $72.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.14. The company had a trading volume of 91,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,938. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. Analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 42.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

