Barclays Boosts Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $55.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

LNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ LNT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.49. 610,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,187. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,205,000 after buying an additional 984,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,325,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after buying an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.