BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.35.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 52,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,442,000 after buying an additional 332,567 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,330,000 after buying an additional 136,291 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.