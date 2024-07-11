Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler Companies

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. Piper Sandler Companies’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAC. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.41.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $326.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

