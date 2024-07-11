Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Increased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.7% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.72. 25,289,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,332,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $41.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

