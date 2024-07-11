Bank of America Boosts Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $94.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $87.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFG. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 416,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,602,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,844,000 after acquiring an additional 152,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after purchasing an additional 575,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,984,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,747,000 after buying an additional 200,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

