Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.95

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 79222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter valued at $3,002,000. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

