Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BANC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Banc of California Trading Up 2.2 %

BANC opened at $12.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at $630,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 195.5% during the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 462,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 305,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

