Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading 11.4% Higher

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 226,052 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 94,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Aztec Minerals Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

