AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AZEK. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.32.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.24. 2,772,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AZEK has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 58.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

