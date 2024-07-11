Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) were down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $151.95 and last traded at $151.95. Approximately 61,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 614,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

