Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires £141.13 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($16.43) per share, for a total transaction of £141.13 ($180.77).

On Tuesday, May 7th, Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 12 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,234 ($15.81) per share, for a total transaction of £148.08 ($189.68).

Shares of Avon Protection stock opened at GBX 1,308 ($16.75) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £392.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,041.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. Avon Protection plc has a 12-month low of GBX 582 ($7.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,408 ($18.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,300 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,104.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is currently -5,348.84%.

AVON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.59) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

