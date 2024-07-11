Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $334,000 Position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,479 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

