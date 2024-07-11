Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 9,079 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 476,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.2% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $250,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $564.28. 2,122,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,723. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $564.71. The company has a market cap of $486.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.