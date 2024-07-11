Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 560 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,561,000 after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after buying an additional 2,106,589 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,315,000 after buying an additional 114,076 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after acquiring an additional 951,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on J shares. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE J traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.14. 107,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,453. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

