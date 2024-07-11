Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 917,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0673 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.