Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,258. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.