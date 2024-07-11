Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 157,443 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,443 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 43,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of BATS:BBCA traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.78. The stock had a trading volume of 178,246 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

