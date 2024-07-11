Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,583,000 after acquiring an additional 619,609 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,900,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,809,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,732,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.49. 835,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,945. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

