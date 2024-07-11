Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,825 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 559,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after buying an additional 126,557 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 433.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 571,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after buying an additional 464,463 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. 2,301,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,858. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.51.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.