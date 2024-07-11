Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $439,000 in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,869,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,635,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,296.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 207,634 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,221,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 188,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,742,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.68. 63,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,253. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.93. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSM

About Black Stone Minerals

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.