Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $201,000 in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,871,000 after purchasing an additional 727,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,441,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,336,000 after buying an additional 39,292 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after acquiring an additional 451,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.57. 454,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $122.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average is $113.11.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

