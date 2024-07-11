Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 932,741 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 463,636 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 362,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,108,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,454,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,721,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,349 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

