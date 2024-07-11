Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after buying an additional 6,748,799 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,257 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,559 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.93. 855,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,573. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.81.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

