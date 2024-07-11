Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $792,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,268,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 38,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.64.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,899. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $98.65 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average is $145.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

