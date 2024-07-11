Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.85. 1,240,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $82.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

