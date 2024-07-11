Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.65.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.17. The stock had a trading volume of 341,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $186.52 and a 1 year high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.