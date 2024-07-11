Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,071 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,293,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,708,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 888.5% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 376,863 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,046,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.98. 126,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,826. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $92.05. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.