Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,384 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,558. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

