Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,590,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,315. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

