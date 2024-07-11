Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 176.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,947,000 after buying an additional 661,996 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 57,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 227,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.52. 4,625,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,303,208. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

