Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.68. 1,103,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,854. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $131.61 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

