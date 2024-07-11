Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.41

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.41 and last traded at $92.41, with a volume of 7035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.98.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,293,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,708,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 888.5% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 376,863 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after acquiring an additional 248,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,046,000.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

