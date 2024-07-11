Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Shares Down 3.3%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). 114,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 132,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Aura Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £53.66 million, a P/E ratio of -910.00 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.62.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

