Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Auburn National Bancorporation

In other Auburn National Bancorporation news, CEO David A. Hedges bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,663 shares in the company, valued at $205,268.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 10,314 shares of company stock valued at $181,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AUBN stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.40. 567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 469.57%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

