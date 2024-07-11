Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Major Shareholder Purchases $56,066.98 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexander Schornstein bought 4,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $56,066.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 688,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,815.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alexander Schornstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Alexander Schornstein acquired 4,438 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $55,563.76.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $20.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

