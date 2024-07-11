ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to $1,300.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,083.00.

ASML traded down $24.00 on Thursday, hitting $1,074.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,109.98. The firm has a market cap of $424.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $992.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $925.79.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in ASML by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

